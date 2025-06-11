Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool as thunderstorm warnings issued

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for thunderstorms.

The Met Office has issued yellow thunderstorm warnings in some parts of the country, as warm weather brings unsettled conditions.

The warnings for tonight and tomorrow cover South West England, South Wales and Northern Ireland but it looks like the North West and Liverpool could see thunder later in the week.

According to the Met Office, Liverpool will likely see rain from Thursday (June 12), with “heavy showers and thunderstorms” expected across the North West on Friday (June 13), as well as “hail and gusty winds”.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Wednesday, June 11: Sunny. High of 27 °C .

Thursday, June 11: Sunny changing to cloudy. High of 23°C.

Friday, June 12: Sunny intervals changing to light showers. High of 25°C.

Saturday, June 13: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 20°C.

Sunday, June 14: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C.