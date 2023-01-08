Michael Smith joins St Helens RFC to celebrate being darts World Champion

The 32-year-old always dreamt of uniting the World Darts and Super League trophies.

Michael Smith must feel he is living in a fantasy world at this moment in time - winner of the Cazoo world darts title and given a chance to show off his trophy at his favourite Rugby League club.

It was double delight for the 32-year-old local lad who demolished Michael Van Gerwen 7-4 in Tuesday’s final. Subsequently, he was invited to bring the coveted trophy to the Totally Wicked Stadium, where he has spent time standing on the terraces cheering the Super League champions.

Club photographer, Bernard Platt also took the opportunity to snap a history-making picture of an array of prestigious trophies won by the club and Bully Boy.

Michael Smith with prestigious trophies won by the club and his own trophies. Image: Bernard Platt

Smith had previously spoken of his desire to unite the World Darts and Super League trophies and on Thursday his ambition came true.

He was joined on the pitch by Saints’ head coach Paul Wellens along with players Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley and women’s skipper Jodie Cunningham.

Smith said: ”To finally come back home with the trophy and be world number one with the number one RL team in the world is what dreams are made of.

“One thing I really want to do and would love to do is stand on the half way line with the boys parading the League Leaders’ silverware and Grand Final Trophy.

Wellens said: “I’ve known Michael a long time and I know it has been a childhood dream of his to win the world title.

“Michael has had some setbacks over the years and had some failures but off the back of those grew more strength in his own ability. I think you can only see him going from strength to strength and winning many more titles.”

