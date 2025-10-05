Oktra

A Liverpool-based video game developer has unveiled its new headquarters in the Baltic Triangle as it looks to grow.

Lucid Games, which has contributed to Sea of Thieves, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, appointed Oktra to bring forward its new space, set to open in November within a refurbished Victorian grain mill.

The office spans 13,192 sq ft and will serve as a space for Lucid Games to grow its team of 250. From bright LED lighting to floors dedicated for each team, the workplace will promise to bring Lucid Games' unique brand identity to the fore and celebrate its Liverpool roots.

Chief operating office of Lucid Games Nick Davies said: "With the growth of the studio over the last 15 years, it's become important for us to now grow our footprint, but also to remain based within our roots in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.

"Working with Oktra has enabled us to design and create a modern, refreshed, and expanded office space that reflects the creativity of our team and also matches the ambition of the games that we are currently developing.

“Our new setup will allow better collaboration, improved infrastructure, and importantly room to grow, so that our staff have a comfortable home where they can continue to produce their best work."

Andy Burke, project director at Oktra, added: "Designing Lucid Games’ new Liverpool workplace meant creating a space worthy of a city fast becoming a gaming powerhouse. We wanted the design to inspire, spark creativity, fuel collaboration, and showcase the energy of such an exciting industry.

“After deep research and thorough consultation, we landed on a dynamic space that matches the pace of the gaming world."