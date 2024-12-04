A brand-new retro restaurant is coming Liverpool Airport.

The former Estuary Kitchen & Bar - located in the departure lounge after security - is being transformed into ‘Monty’s All Day Diner’. The American-style diner will serve pancakes, burgers, breakfast, mac and cheese, hot dogs, desserts and milkshakes.

The new restaurant is part of Liverpool Airport’s food and beverage partner SSP’s £9m investment announced last year, which saw the first phase deliver the new Sable & Co restaurant and bar, the revamped Burger King and the Tap + Brew bar.

Plans for Monty's All Diner, Liverpool Airport. | LJLA

How the diner could look. | LJLA

Work is continuing in the airport’s departure lounge, to construct a range of new passenger facilities over the coming months, and existing shops such as Upper Crust, Starbucks and the popular Kissing Gate pub will be refurbished and extended as part of the airport’s plans to serve increasing passenger numbers.

The brand-new Monty’s diner will be aimed at families and large groups with table service and a retro diner style. Expected to be completed at the end of January 2025, the restaurant will accommodate 190 customers.

Work on Liverpool Airport’s improved offerings will continue through the winter period, with the redevelopments to be completed ahead of the Summer 2025 season.

