Most burgled neighbourhoods: These were the 13 worst areas in Knowsley for burglaries, latest figures show

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:45 BST

Official figures have revealed the Knowsley neighbourhoods where you are most likely to be burgled, including parts of Knowsley Village, Prescot and Kirkby.

We have used figures based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down residential burglaries in Merseyside into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from June 2023 to May 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood. During the 12-month period, 7,307 residential burglaries were reported in the Liverpool City Region, which equals 10.8 per 1,000 households.

Worst Liverpool areas for burglaries, according to latest figures | Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates

The Knowsley council area is divided into 20 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in Knowsley with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on FacebookX (twitter)InstagramTikTok and email us at [email protected].

In Knowsley Village & Southdene, there were 16.8 burglaries per 1,000 households.

1. Knowsley Village & Southdene

In Knowsley Village & Southdene, there were 16.8 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Adobe Stock

In Halsnead, Cronton & Halewood East, there were 14.6 burglaries per 1,000 households.

2. Halsnead, Cronton & Halewood East

In Halsnead, Cronton & Halewood East, there were 14.6 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Google Earth

In Prescot, there were 11.8 burglaries per 1,000 households.

3. Prescot

In Prescot, there were 11.8 burglaries per 1,000 households. | David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons

In Page Moss & Fincham, there were 10.3 burglaries per 1,000 households.

4. Page Moss & Fincham

In Page Moss & Fincham, there were 10.3 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Merseyside PoliceDataNewsletterTwitterFacebookInstagramTikTok
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice