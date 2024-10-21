We have used figures based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down residential burglaries in Merseyside into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from June 2023 to May 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood. During the 12-month period, 7,307 residential burglaries were reported in the Liverpool City Region, which equals 10.8 per 1,000 households.

The Knowsley council area is divided into 20 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in Knowsley with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Knowsley Village & Southdene In Knowsley Village & Southdene, there were 16.8 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Adobe Stock

2 . Halsnead, Cronton & Halewood East In Halsnead, Cronton & Halewood East, there were 14.6 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Google Earth

3 . Prescot In Prescot, there were 11.8 burglaries per 1,000 households. | David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons