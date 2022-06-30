Analysis of new figures reveals the key property hotspots in the city - from Mossley Hill to Everton.

Analysis of new figures reveals that Mossley Hill was the most expensive area of Liverpool to buy a house in last year.

Zoopla said the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in an area.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 30 council wards in Liverpool, Mossley Hill saw the highest median house price in 2021, of £315,000.

Mossley Hill saw the highest median house price at £315,000. Image: Google

This was followed by Woolton (£300,000) and Church (£285,000).

By contrast, the cheapest parts of Liverpool to purchase property were County, which had a median house price of £86,000, Anfield (£90,000) and Everton (£100,000).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Busiest and trendiest property markets in Liverpool

Meanwhile, the number of homes sold in Liverpool rose from 4,411 in 2020 to 5,067 last year.

Of sales last year, 6% (280) were in St Michael's – making it the busiest area for buyers.

Lark Lane, Liverpool. Image: Google

At the other end of the scale, Princes Park saw just 76 properties sold in 2021, earning it the title of quietest area of Liverpool's property market.

The ONS figures also reveal the trendiest area – the one which saw the fastest growth in sales – in Liverpool.

Of the 27 wards with at least 100 properties sold, Everton saw 56% more properties sold in 2021 than in 2020, followed by St Michael’s (50%) and Greenbank (45%).

The national picture

The Centre for Economics and Business Research said that following a period of significant growth during the pandemic, it expects house prices to experience downward pressure over the next year, as a result of sharp rises in mortgage rates.

Karl Thompson, an economist at the think tank, said the strongest price contractions are expected outside of London and the South East, causing greater regional price disparities.

The number of residential property sales in England increased by 21% to 821,407 between the end of 2020 and the end of last year.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said property values vary widely in large part because of the differing housing stock between areas – some neighbourhoods will have a higher number of five-bedroom detached homes, while others will be home to more flats and smaller properties.

But she said the difference between more and less expensive areas may start to narrow.

She added: "The demand for larger detached homes during the pandemic has pushed average values for houses higher over the last year, while price growth for flats has lagged.