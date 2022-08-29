Motorists told to avoid East Lancs Road in St Helens after HGV overturns
The driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode.
Police have closed the A580 near to Carr Mill Dam, St Helens
Motorists have been advised to avoid an overturned lorry on the East Lancashire Road A580 near to Carr Mill Dam, Carr Mill, St Helens.
The East Lancashire Road is closed between Stanley Bank Way at Carr Mill and Windle Island and will remain closed until the vehicle is removed from the carriageway.
The driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode and has been taken to hospital by ambulance, according to Merseyside Police.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports that that a heavy goods vehicle overturned on the Manchester bound carriageway of the road at about 4.10pm.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no-one else is injured.