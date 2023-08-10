It is just five days until the “opening party of the year” as Marks and Spencer gear up for the official launch of the new flagship store in Liverpool’s former Debenhams building.

The new Lord Street venue will replace the current store on Church Street and will include a café, clothing and home departments as well as an improved foodhall and in-store bakery.

A Facebook event shared by the M&S Liverpool ONE team reads: “Who’s joining us for the opening party of the year with Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar? We’ve got an amazing day planned full of fun and surprises!”

The first 200 customers will also receive special golden tickets.

Sneak peek: The M&S Liverpool ONE team have shared a sneak peek of the new store on TikTok, and despite the shelves not being full yet, it looks great.

Features include self-service checkouts, a travel money hub and click and collect stations, as well as a brand-new store design.

There’s also a ‘Go Green’ recycling point, allowing customers to recycle a range of items and materials in-store.