Multiple restaurants plan for vacant two-storey Berry Street building

A number of new small restaurants could breath new life into a vacant building on Liverpool's Berry Street if new plans are given the go ahead. The city centre street has seen many independent eateries, such as the Nakery and Vietnom close their doors for good in recent times, and last year saw its pharmacy suffer a devastating fire.

Some shops are continuing to thrive on the street close to Chinatown, but other units seem to be a revolving door with new businesses opening and closing down within the space of a year. But, the street's luck could be beginning to change, with popular pancake shop Fluffy Fluffy opening last week, a convenience store preparing to open and plans for a Hello Kitty-inspired restaurant.

Joining the list of new ventures for the street is 27 to 35 Berry Street, which could become home to a range of food outlets. The two-storey end terrace was last in use as a restaurant but is believed to have first opened as a car showroom back in the 1930s. In recent years, the unit was home to China Palace and Berry Street Bar & Kitchen, but it is currently vacant.

The vacant building at 27 to 35 Berry Street. Image: Google Street View

Under new plans, seeking a change of use, the ground floor of the property could be sub-divided into six different units of varying sizes. According to the Design and Access Statement, submitted by the applicant, Cao Yangchun, the usage of each unit is not yet known, but it is likely they would open as 'smaller restaurants'.