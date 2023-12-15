Cinzia Ceravolo was only 36 when she died after being hit by a car near Liverpool Airport.

A mum has shared her daughter's last act before she was killed by a distracted driver who had taken cocaine.

At around 11.45pm on Monday, August 22 of last year, Cinzia Ceravolo, aged 36 at the time, was hit by a Ford Focus driven by Kieran Cooney, 31, who had been using his phone and tested positive for cocaine in his blood.

Cinzia, an air stewardess with Ryanair who had just returned to the city she had lived in for five years, was taken to hospital with head injuries, and would die days later.

After Cooney was jailed yesterday for her death, Cinzia's mother shared the heartfelt way her "generous" daughter helped others even after the fatal accident.

Her mother Marisa said: "We were told that Cinzia would not be able to recover from her injuries so we did what she would have wanted, we made sure her organs could give life to other people."

She added: “He did not only destroy Cinzia's life but that of a whole family, and many friends and relatives mourn her because she was a special human being, a generous woman who gave life to three English boys with her donated organs.”

Cinzia, an Italian national who lived in the UK for five years had only just returned to the city from Dublin when she was struck by Cooney. As well as the jail time, Cooney was disqualified from driving for six and a half years.

A police investigation found that Cooney, of Blackrod Avenue in Speke, had also been using his phone moments before the collision, and had sent just a single word text message.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Constable Jack Hearnden from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Cinzia’s family have been devastated by the events of Monday 22nd August last year. Whilst Cinzia lived and worked in the UK her family had remained in Southern Italy.