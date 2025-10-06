My new railway station plan for cut-off Merseyside town would be a game-changer

LDRS

A local rail enthusiast and campaigner said his plan for a new railway station would be a ‘gamer changer’ for a Merseyside town currently ‘cut off’ from Liverpool city centre.

Historically, Liverpool’s rail network includes two ‘loop lines’. The disused Liverpool ‘loop line’, now largely a public cycle and walking path, cuts through Halewood Park Triangle, and the operational underground Merseyrail ‘loop’, a central tunnel of connecting lines and forms part of the Merseyrail network.

The closed down ‘loop line’ was built around 1879, but closed in stages between the 1960s and the 1970s. It was subsequently transformed into a major active travel route and a much-loved location for walkers and cyclists.

Alex Silver grew up in Gateacre, close to Halewood, and is a big fan of the walking and cycling options through Halewood Park Triangle, but also feels it would be right to accompany this with the renewal of the inactive railway lines.

He said this would involve the creation of a new railway station called ‘Okell Drive’ which would help bring ‘cut off’ parts of Halewood ‘back into the 21st Century’. Alex said: “If you go to Halewood railway station, there’s one train an hour between Liverpool and Manchester.

“Then there’s the problem of travelling in and around Merseyside, because you can get the 76 or 79 bus to here, but it takes an hour to get people into Liverpool City Centre. I think the most obvious positive is the environmental and economic benefits, where many people here in these communities – just on the edge of the city – have to rely on their cars because they don’t want to travel into Liverpool because of bus delays or trains that don’t turn up on time.”

“I am autistic and I’m hugely into trains and transport. I used to be on the Merseytravel Passenger Forum and I’ve always had a knowledge of the network and ideas of how it can improve, especially when it comes to accessibility.

“This would be another step into expanding the network, but this would also tie in with the Northern Powerhouse Rail project. The mayor is looking at options and I feel Okell Drive should be the next station on the list.”

Responding to Alex’s suggestions, a Liverpool City Region Combined Authority spokesperson said: “While there are currently no specific plans for a new station in that area, we are actively exploring opportunities to evolve and enhance the wider public transport network across the Liverpool City Region.

“This is part of Mayor Rotheram’s clear ambition to build a London-style, integrated transport network that our region deserves – one that is reliable, accessible and fit for the future. Several new rail stations are already in the planning pipeline as part of our long-term strategy to improve access and connectivity.

“These developments are being informed by ongoing engagement with communities and stakeholders to ensure they align with local needs and growth priorities. In parallel, the introduction of bus franchising will give us greater control over routes, timetables, and service standards.

“This will allow us to address gaps in connectivity more effectively and create a more integrated and reliable bus network that complements other modes of transport. Our Rapid Transit programme is also beginning to take shape.

“This initiative aims to deliver high-quality, high-frequency services that link key destinations across the region, offering a viable alternative to car travel and supporting our ambitions for inclusive growth and net zero.”