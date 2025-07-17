People are being warned not to drive to one Merseyside beach on sunny days this summer due to limited car parking spaces.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formby beach is currently undergoing major construction work as National Trust (NT) facilitate a large-scale conservation project.

Construction is currently underway to remove tonnes of rubble and restore rare sand dune habitats. As a result, car parking will be limited at Formby beach and people are being advised to leave their car behind and use public transport, or to choose another beach to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formby Beach | LDRS

The work involves removing the existing beach car park and tonnes of associated construction rubble which is being processed on-site and repurposed to create the sub-base for a replacement car park further inland. The project is expected to last until spring 2026, and during this time the Victoria Road car park and toilets are closed with no bins or facilities available.

During this period, the site area is fenced off starting at the junction of Victoria Road and Badgers Rake, continuing along out on to the beach. This also means there is no pedestrian access to the beach through the work site area at Victoria Road and some noise should be expected from the heavy machinery.

The National Trust Lifeboat Road car park and toilets in Formby will remain open, but NT said parking is extremely limited. To avoid being turned away, people are advised against driving to National Trust Formby on sunny days this summer and visitors should consider travelling by train to Formby station or choose alternative beaches and car parks along the Sefton and Wirral Coast.

Amy Peacock, General Manager for the National Trust’s Formby and Central Lancashire properties said: “We understand people will be disappointed to miss out on a trip to Formby this summer, but everyone’s support and understanding is greatly appreciated as we work to enhance this special space for wildlife and people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conservation charity is also working with a specialist traffic management company at the top of Lifeboat Road every day over the summer holidays, assisting with traffic flow, turning cars around when the car park is full and directing people to alternative, nearby beaches using a postcard with QR code.

Mark Sopp, Group Manager for Community Safety at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “We urge everyone to park responsibly to ensure that our firefighters can respond to potentially life-threatening emergency incidents without delay and keep the area safe for all.

“Additionally, we ask visitors to please take your rubbish home, including cigarettes and glass bottles, and refrain from lighting fires or BBQs, to protect both people and wildlife. If you see a grass fire, report it immediately by calling 999, giving as much detail as possible including the nearest main road. Thank you for your support.”

Inspector Graham Fisher, Sefton Local Policing said: “We would ask that you plan your journeys, taking into account the planned car park closure at Formby beach and look for alternative destinations. We want visitors to enjoy all that Sefton has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mhairi Doyle, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “It is more important than ever for visitors to plan their journey in advance of heading to our coastline this summer.

“Ainsdale beach is a popular destination with fantastic facilities including a beach car park, toilets, and a food and drink outlet. However, beach car parking is limited and can be closed due to high tides or poor sand conditions.”

Adding: “Local residents may have concerns regarding parking and traffic during this period, that’s why the council is working closely with Merseyside Police and National Trust to minimise disruption as much as possible.”