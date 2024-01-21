A number of Merseyside beauty spots are closed to the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sefton residents are being asked to avoid visiting local beauty spots as Storm Isha descends on Merseyside.

An amber weather warning has been issued across Merseyside, with areas such as Sefton being warned of wind gusts of up to 61mph and 'danger to life from flying debris'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of the Met Office alert, Sefton Council is urging residents to avoid visiting local parks and woodlands from Sunday (January 21) evening.

Botanic Gardens, Hesketh Park, Victoria Park and Derby Park will close at 4.00pm on Sunday, with the local authority stating they 'will not re-open until a visual inspection has been carried out on Monday morning'.

National Trust Formby is also asking the public to avoid visiting Formby's beaches and woodlands until the storm is over. It has now closed its car parks and toilets as a result of 'high winds'.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) a spokesperson for National Trust Formby said: "Due to high winds, Victoria Road and Lifeboat Road car parks and toilets will be closing at 12noon today (Sunday). For your own safety we would advise planning your visit for another time."