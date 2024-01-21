The Met Office warns that 'very strong, perhaps damaging, winds' will hit Liverpool and Merseyside.

The Met Office has placed Merseyside under an amber weather warning, as the region braces for Storm Isha.

Storm Isha is expected to hit Merseyside on Sunday evening, bringing wind gust speeds of more than 60mph and 'danger to life'.

Initially placed under a yellow alert, the Met Office upgraded Merseyside's warning for wind to amber on Sunday morning. It is in place from 6.00pm on Sunday (January 21), with the Met Office warning that a 'spell of very strong, perhaps damaging, winds associated with Storm Isha is likely to bring disruption to transport and infrastructure'.

The amber alert will end at 6.00am on Monday (January 22), with a yellow warning in place from 4.00pm on Tuesday until 12.00pm on Wednesday.

Throughout Sunday and the early hours of Monday, Merseyside residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, with the potential of roofs being blown off and power lines brought down.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights, and power cuts may occur.

Flying debris could result in a danger to life and there is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties