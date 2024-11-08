The new woodlands and wetland habitats will create a 'green haven’.

An area of Merseyside is set to be transformed into a “green haven” after the National Trust (NT) confirmed plans to plant more than 91,000 trees. The new woodlands and wetland habitats will be created just outside of Lunt village after the NT secured the purchase of 78 hectares of disused farmland from Sefton Council.

The land was bought using a variety of funding sources including The Mersey Forest’s Trees for Climate programme which works to create and support green spaces across Cheshire and Merseyside. The National Trust and its partners will now begin the work of creating the new nature-rich woodlands and preserving and protecting the land for the local community.

Lunt’s name derives from an old Norse term meaning “grove” or “copse”, likely referring to an ancient forest that was in the area when the village was first settled. The project will build on recent work from partners to help nature flourish once more in the area.

Over 90,000 trees will be planted on 78 hectares of disused farmland. | Google Earth

The project will be delivered in partnership with organisations including the Environment Agency, Forestry England, Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Sefton Council and has been made possible with the support of The Mersey Forest, who are helping to fund the purchase of the site through their “Trees For Climate” programme, part of Defra’s Nature for Climate fund. Mersey Forest is one of the leading environmental regeneration initiatives in the North West and have planted nearly 10 million trees since conservation work began 30 years ago.

The NT said their ambition is to create a “green haven” starting with their proposal to plant more than 90,000 trees which will create new areas of forest that will connect existing pockets of woodland and wetlands. NT hope this new project will increase access to green spaces for local people and provide habitats for wildlife from birds to insects, to native plants and even perhaps red squirrels.

Justin Matthews, Area Ranger for the National Trust, said, “Whilst the landscape around Lunt looks quite green, much of it is private farmland and not currently accessible. Securing this land gives us a brilliant opportunity to create more diverse habitat alongside our partners, enabling nature to flourish in the area.

“We know that people feel much more connected to nature when they can get out into it close to home, and that connectedness makes a huge difference to health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Mhairi Doyle, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted to see the sale of land from Sefton Council to the National Trust complete.

“The report presented to cabinet demonstrated how the sale would positively impact biodiversity and increase the area’s ability to capture carbon from new woodland planting and wetland creation. And equally, it will benefit local people in Sefton who will gain a new site to enjoy and spend time in nature.”

The planting is due to take place between January and March 2025 and the NT is hoping to invite members of the public to join them on a community planting day in spring 2025. Details are still to be confirmed, but information will be available online when available.