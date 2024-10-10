Albert Dock: The secret creature credited with cleaning up award-winning waters
The famous waterway - along with neighbouring Salthouse Dock - is the only marina in England to be given the accolade by charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Proclaimed as the ‘cleanest marina in the UK’, it is quite a turn around from the silt and murk of the 1970s. Waterways charity the Canal & River Trust has spearheaded the clean up but just beneath the surface of the water there is also a vast natural filter system at work.
A new study by environmental scientists from Liverpool John Moores University and the universities of Liverpool and Plymouth has revealed the humble mussel is largely responsible for cleaning up the docks.
The marine molluscs began to colonise the docks in 1988 and now cover the walls and pontoons of the marina. They provide constant biofiltering by ‘breathing in’ the water and filtering out many of the contaminants.
The carpet of Blue Mussels is the focus of a new study by Dr Simone Dürr, of LJMU’s School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, and Dr Geraldine Reed, of National Museums Liverpool, which explores ‘ecosystem engineers’.
Dr Dürr is also a major contributor to Dockwatch, a science project run by the Canals and River Trust, which uses seawater tanks, trays and live underwater cameras to give the public a glimpse of the underwater world in the docks.
This summer, as well as the mussels, moon jellyfish, shrimps and crabs were spotted in the docks as well as the return of Eels following a marine heatwave that caused them to disappear last year.
