13 neglected architectural gems that Liverpool residents want to see restored

Liverpool is home dozens of architectural gems but, sadly, there are a large number of once beautiful buildings that have been left to rot for many years.

Some of the prominent run down buildings have been earmarked for restoration which has failed to materialise, while others have seen planning application after planning application fall through.

Many have been granted Listed status, which is given to buildings of ‘special architectural or historic interest’, providing them with legal protection against being altered or knocked down without explicit consent. However, in some cases, this has led to them being left untouched for decades and rot has taken over.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which dilapidated buildings should be given a makeover. From abandoned pubs to historic monuments that are looking rather tired, here are 13 of the neglected Liverpool buildings that local residents would love to see restored to their former glory.

1 . Woolton Hall Woolton Hall is a former country house, created by influential architect Robert Adam. Residents have long been calling for its restoration, however, it was subject to a devastating blaze last month. | Ryan Edgar

2 . Everton Library, Everton Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. | Rodhullandemu - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

3 . Sergeant Pepper's Bistro, Penny Lane Sergeant Pepper's Bistro closed down more than twenty years ago and has been left vacant ever since. The large building is quite the eyesore. | Loco Steve CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . St Johns Market, Liverpool While St Johns Shopping Centre is still up and running, its famous market was closed down by Liverpool Council in March. Residents would love to see it up and running and restored to its former glory. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons