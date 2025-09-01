13 neglected architectural gems that Liverpool residents want to see restored

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the architectural treasures Liverpool locals want to see restored.

Liverpool is home dozens of architectural gems but, sadly, there are a large number of once beautiful buildings that have been left to rot for many years.

Some of the prominent run down buildings have been earmarked for restoration which has failed to materialise, while others have seen planning application after planning application fall through.

- 10 fantastic pictures as Clayface filming transforms Liverpool into Gotham City

- Fire ravages Southport Pier as blaze spreads to cafe

Many have been granted Listed status, which is given to buildings of ‘special architectural or historic interest’, providing them with legal protection against being altered or knocked down without explicit consent. However, in some cases, this has led to them being left untouched for decades and rot has taken over.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which dilapidated buildings should be given a makeover. From abandoned pubs to historic monuments that are looking rather tired, here are 13 of the neglected Liverpool buildings that local residents would love to see restored to their former glory.

Woolton Hall is a former country house, created by influential architect Robert Adam. Residents have long been calling for its restoration, however, it was subject to a devastating blaze last month.

1. Woolton Hall

Woolton Hall is a former country house, created by influential architect Robert Adam. Residents have long been calling for its restoration, however, it was subject to a devastating blaze last month. | Ryan Edgar

Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair.

2. Everton Library, Everton

Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. | Rodhullandemu - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Sergeant Pepper's Bistro closed down more than twenty years ago and has been left vacant ever since. The large building is quite the eyesore.

3. Sergeant Pepper's Bistro, Penny Lane

Sergeant Pepper's Bistro closed down more than twenty years ago and has been left vacant ever since. The large building is quite the eyesore. | Loco Steve CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

While St Johns Shopping Centre is still up and running, its famous market was closed down by Liverpool Council in March. Residents would love to see it up and running and restored to its former glory.

4. St Johns Market, Liverpool

While St Johns Shopping Centre is still up and running, its famous market was closed down by Liverpool Council in March. Residents would love to see it up and running and restored to its former glory. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolResidents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice