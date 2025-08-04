It is year since filming for the new Peaky Blinders movie - The Immortal Man - began. Here is everything we know about the new Peaky Blinders movie so far and its ties to Liverpool.

Filming began in the summer of 2024, with the Daily Mail reporting at the time that production was underway at a ‘secret Liverpool location’ and sharing images of vehicles and security personnel arriving on set.

The photographs appeared to have been taken outside the former Hartley's Jam factory building in Hartley's Village, Aintree. With another image taken outside the old ‘Fine Dining Hall’ at the abandoned Grade II-listed building, which was built between 1886-95.

Stephen Graham was also seen onboard a narrowboat dressed in a period costume outside the Tap and Spile pub on Gas Street Basin in Birmingham, last October. Usually a busy part of the canal network, the area was shut down and transformed into a wartime set.

Kirkby-born Graham played the role of Hayden Stagg in the sixth season of the Peaky Blinders original series and returns for the highly-awaited movie.

Hartley's Jam factory building in Hartley's Village, Aintree. | PeterMLiverpoolLad5, CC BY-SA 4.0

A Peaky Blinders scene filmed at Stanley Dock, Liverpool, for the TV series. | Caryn Mandabach Productions

Much of the original BBC TV series, which is set in post-WWI Britain, was filmed at locations across Merseyside, including St George’s Hall, Liverpool Cathedral, Port Sunlight Village, Powis Street in Toxteth, Stanley Docks, Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter and Formby Beach.

The new film is being produced for hit streaming service Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth will star alongside Cillian Murphy, who plays notorious gangster, Thomas Shelby,. There is speculation that Tom Hardy has spoken may reprise his role as Alfie Solomon, but this has not been confirmed.

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film. | ROBERT VIGLASKY

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders new movie coming to Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. | Netflix

A continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season series, the movie will be set in Birmingham, with Steven Knight commenting: “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” It will be set during WWII.

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man top rumoured cast

(According to IMDB)

Cillian Murphy

Rebecca Ferguson

Stephen Graham

Tim Roth

Barry Keoghan

Sophie Rundle

Ned Dennehy

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis

Jay Lycurgo

Packy Lee

An official release date has not yet been announced, but there are rumours that it could air in January 2026.