Netflix The Immortal Man: What we know about new Peaky Blinders movie starring Cillian Murphy & Stephen Graham

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
It is year since filming for the new Peaky Blinders movie - The Immortal Man - began. Here is everything we know about the new Peaky Blinders movie so far and its ties to Liverpool.

Filming began in the summer of 2024, with the Daily Mail reporting at the time that production was underway at a ‘secret Liverpool location’ and sharing images of vehicles and security personnel arriving on set.

The photographs appeared to have been taken outside the former Hartley's Jam factory building in Hartley's Village, Aintree. With another image taken outside the old ‘Fine Dining Hall’ at the abandoned Grade II-listed building, which was built between 1886-95.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Graham was also seen onboard a narrowboat dressed in a period costume outside the Tap and Spile pub on Gas Street Basin in Birmingham, last October. Usually a busy part of the canal network, the area was shut down and transformed into a wartime set.

Kirkby-born Graham played the role of Hayden Stagg in the sixth season of the Peaky Blinders original series and returns for the highly-awaited movie.

Hartley's Jam factory building in Hartley's Village, Aintree.placeholder image
Hartley's Jam factory building in Hartley's Village, Aintree. | PeterMLiverpoolLad5, CC BY-SA 4.0
A Peaky Blinders scene filmed at Stanley Dock, Liverpool, for the TV series.placeholder image
A Peaky Blinders scene filmed at Stanley Dock, Liverpool, for the TV series. | Caryn Mandabach Productions

Much of the original BBC TV series, which is set in post-WWI Britain, was filmed at locations across Merseyside, including St George’s Hall, Liverpool Cathedral, Port Sunlight Village, Powis Street in Toxteth, Stanley Docks, Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter and Formby Beach.

The new film is being produced for hit streaming service Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth will star alongside Cillian Murphy, who plays notorious gangster, Thomas Shelby,. There is speculation that Tom Hardy has spoken may reprise his role as Alfie Solomon, but this has not been confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film.placeholder image
Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film. | ROBERT VIGLASKY
Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders new movie coming to Netflix, made in association with BBC Film.placeholder image
Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders new movie coming to Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. | Netflix

A continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season series, the movie will be set in Birmingham, with Steven Knight commenting: “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” It will be set during WWII.

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man top rumoured cast

(According to IMDB)

  • Cillian Murphy
  • Rebecca Ferguson
  • Stephen Graham
  • Tim Roth
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Sophie Rundle
  • Ned Dennehy
  • Ruby Ashbourne Serkis
  • Jay Lycurgo
  • Packy Lee

An official release date has not yet been announced, but there are rumours that it could air in January 2026.

Related topics:FilmNetflixTwitterLiverpoolBirminghamWorld War II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice