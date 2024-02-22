Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filming crews are once again set to descend on Liverpool as an exciting new BBC crime drama will be set and filmed in the city.

The second series of multi-award-winning prison drama Time was filmed at locations across Liverpool and Merseyside, after receiving a major investment boost from the Liverpool City Region (LCR) production fund, with a star-studded premier taking place in the city last year.

Paramount+ also became the first major long-term tenants of The Depot - the city’s new studio complex - as they filmed television series Sexy Beast over a period of seven months.

Stars of Sexy Beast, Sarah Greene and James McArdle were seen filming on Water Street, in November 2022. Image: Emma Dukes.

Now, the city’s incredible historic architecture will once again feature in a major new television series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, produced by the team behind The Crown (which was also filmed in Liverpool), Left Bank Pictures, and created by writer Stephen Butchard,,

Commissioned by BBC Drama, the exciting series, titled This City is Ours, is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, but for the first time, he is in love with a woman named Diana.

The eight-part series will be 'an epic new crime drama', telling the story of Michael and Diana's love affair, set against the disintegration of his crime gang. The series explores Michael and his friend Ronnie's cocaine trade and what happens when Ronnie’s son decides he wants to inherit their kingdom.

Stephen Butchard, This City is Ours creator, lead writer and executive producer said: “I’m so excited to be working with the brilliant Left Bank and the wonderful commissioning team at BBC Drama. Set in the very real, chilling, but mostly unseen universe of organised crime, This City is Ours is a story of love, greed, ambition and power - and what we will do to seize and hold on to that power.”

Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures and executive producer on the series added: “This City is Ours is a visceral, gripping dynastic tale from one of the UK’s most exciting writers. The scripts pack a real punch and we’re thrilled that the BBC have given the series their backing.”