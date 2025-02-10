A seaside resort’s former Wetherspoons could become “a landmark development” following the news the site is back on the market.

The former Master Mariner pub in New Brighton closed for redevelopment and expansion in 2022 but the plug was pulled on the project by owners JD Wetherspoon a year later. The company at the time said demolition work on one part of the building was due to fears it could collapse.

The site was sold in 2023 to LSF Estates who are now looking to sell the site on asking for offers around £3m. The boundary of the site includes the current Portofino Italian restaurant – whose occupational lease would be terminated upon the sale being completed – as well as the former Wetherspoons and a cleared patch of land to the east of the site.

Documents promoting the sale of the site highlight its location within the New Brighton Masterplan, a document produced by Wirral Council to support its draft Local Plan. The Local Plan is a major development policy providing a guide for how, when, and where the Wirral should be developed over the next two decades.

The whole masterplan includes new apartments, new hotels, new leisure space, and a new lido. Hitchcock Wright and Partners, who are selling the former Wetherspoons, said it had the potential to become a nine storey building with ground floor retail and leisure space, 147 apartments, and three town houses.

Another option could be a 200 bed hotel with 59 apartments and three townhouses. LSF Estates also owns the Queens Royal Hotel next door.

A spokesman for the site’s current owners LSF Estates said: “Following the recent adoption of the New Brighton Marine Promenade Masterplan, we are now looking at the options available, in order to deliver something suitable and commercially viable for the location. We feel the site represents a unique opportunity to create a landmark development that would be the gateway to New Brighton.

“We will look to work with development partners and end users to fit within the masterplan. We hope to work closely with the local authority on this in the coming months.”

Sitting outside the abandoned pub, Tony McDonnell said it was a great shame the pub closed down, adding: “I would love to see that open and running. It had a real buzz.” Others remembered when they used to have a drink on the balcony watching the summer sunset while one person felt more should have been done to keep Wetherspoons in New Brighton.

For Tony, he would like to see the pub preserved as it had kept elements of New Brighton history, adding: “I know business now is hard and it’s hard going but when you think of the inside of that building, what a shame.”

However many just wanted to see the site developed regardless of what that may be with one person describing it as a mess while eyesore was a common description. Sarah Hatton said she had no idea what it should be but “it just seems a shame that it’s quite prominent and it’s just a little bit sad looking now.”

Stephen Dobby, who has lived all his life in what he called “the best place in the world,” said: “Someone should take over and do something with it, it’s just an eyesore” though he was “not a***d” what was built. He said New Brighton “is coming back again. It’s rammed at the weekend, it’s busy.”

Ken Robinson said: “It spoils the whole front. The whole section needs redeveloping. It just spoils the view,” adding: “In the summer, it’s great because families come down here. You have got the beach but it just needs something there.”

Linda Jones from Prenton said: “It’s a shame when people come here to see that. They come here for the shoreline, the lake, and the views over to Liverpool. It’s a shame for that to be just left.”

Sean Martin from the New Brighton Coastal Community which represents local businesses said at the moment there was an opportunity to develop the whole thing but was worried this might be missed as Wirral Council is tied up in regenerating Birkenhead

He worried the scheme would not be developed for the next four to five years, adding: “It’s the first thing you see, it’s your first impression of New Brighton and it’s not a good one. It makes the whole place look tired and run down and the council should be prioritising the regeneration of that site.”

Seeing the site developed has political support too. New Brighton councillor Paul Martin said he’d like to see a mix of leisure and affordable homes and would welcome meeting any developer.

He said: “Like most residents, I’ve been left incredibly frustrated at the stop-start nature of this development,” adding: “It’s an historic part of our town with many of us, myself included, having many great memories of the former Playas Lounge and RJ’s.”

Wirral Council were approached for comment.