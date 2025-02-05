A former Merseyside Wetherspoons pub building which was bought for £662,400 could be sold for up to £3m after being put on the market again.

The Master Mariner in New Brighton had been the subject of a planned £3m revamp in 2022 which included expanding into the adjoining empty Lacy’s Bar. The pub originally opened in 2013 on the site of the former RJs and the Playas Lounge nightclubs.

The site was formerly owned by J D Wetherspoon and closed for the redevelopment and expansion in 2022 before the plug was pulled on the project in 2023. The building has remained half demolished and been described as an eyesore ever since.

Land Registry documents show the site was bought by LSF Estates Developments Limited in July 2023 for £662,400. Now they are looking to sell it on through chartered surveyors Hitchcock Wright and Partners.

Master Mariner, New Brighton. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The boundary of the site includes the current Portofino Italian restaurant – whose occupational lease would be terminated upon the sale being completed – as well as the former Wetherspoons and a cleared patch of land to the east of the site.

The site sits opposite the Marine Point development which includes a Light Cinema, a Prezzo, a Travelodge, Greggs, and a Nandos. The former Queens Royal Hotel which sits empty next door to the old Wetherspoons is currently under offer according to Hitchcock Wright and Partners’ website.

The former Wetherspoons in New Brighton. | Google Street View

Documents promoting the sale of the site highlight its location within the New Brighton Masterplan, a document produced by Wirral Council to support its draft Local Plan. The Local Plan is a major development policy providing a guide for how, when, and where the Wirral should be developed over the next two decades.

The whole masterplan includes new apartments, new hotels, new leisure space, and a new lido. Hitchcock and Wright said it has the potential to become a nine storey building with ground floor retail and leisure space, 147 apartments, and three town houses.

Another option could be a 200 bed hotel with 59 apartments and three townhouses with Place North West reporting Hitchcock Wright and Partners were asking for offers in the region of £3m. The Queens Royal Hotel could also be redeveloped if bought separately.