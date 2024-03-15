New dates added for immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience in Liverpool after tickets sell out
and live on Freeview channel 276
The immersive Van Gogh experience headed for Liverpool this summer has had art enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, and new dates for the event have now been added. Originally met with sold-out sessions, the demand for this unique experience has prompted organisers to extend the showcase, allowing more patrons to step into the vibrant world of the Dutch artist.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tells the story of one of history’s most influential artists and has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States and Canada.
Now - in a UK first - the event is headed to Liverpool, featuring more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings and a specially curated musical soundtrack. The experience sees Van Gogh's spectacular paintings, such as The Starry Night and Sunflowers, rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement. Tickets went on sale last week, with the event set to be held the Exhibition Centre Liverpool from June 27 to July 14, however, many weekend sessions quickly sold out. As a result, Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group have added ten more dates to the roster, extending its stay until July 24.
Reviews of the event sing its praise as one social media user saying “We’ve been twice it’s so amazing”. With the release of additional tickets, more art enthusiasts will have the chance to view Van Gogh's timeless creations, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire generations to come.
More information about Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, including purchasing tickets, is available here.