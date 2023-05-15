The new ‘green’ buses launched on the busiest route in the city region.

A 20-strong fleet of zero-emission hydrogen buses launched in the Liverpool City Region on Monday following a period of driver testing and training on the roads.

The hydrogen-powered buses start their first passenger journeys on the 10A route from St Helens bus station to Liverpool city centre. The busiest route in the city region, it will become the first ‘green route’.

The launch marks a huge step in metro mayor Steve Rotheram’s plan to revolutionise transport in the region and reach net zero carbon by 2040.

The state-of-the-art buses feature larger and more comfortable seats with unique pattern designs, just as on the new 777 trains launched in the Merseyrail network.

Key features on new hydrogen-powered buses:

Wireless internet and USB phone charging for passengers.

HD screens to update passengers on journey progress in real time.

Reading lights and more comfortable seats.

Audio and visual announcements for next stop.

Increased capacity for wheelchair users and passengers with prams.

Camera wing mirrors to improve safety.

Screens will display information about onward connections as the vehicles approach train and bus stations, allowing passengers to more easily transfer between different modes of travel.

The new buses launch today. Image: LCR

Speaking about the new buses last year, Mayor Rotherm said: “Our new zero-emission hydrogen buses will not only give passengers a clean, green and comfortable way to get about, but they will also act as the trailblazer in our city region’s journey to develop one of the country’s healthiest public transport networks.

“Just like our new trains, these buses have been designed and built for the needs of people in our region in mind and will be publicly owned too.

“Reforming our bus network a key part of my plan for an integrated London-style transport network that makes traveling around our region quick, cheap and reliable.”

New comfortable seats. Image: LCR