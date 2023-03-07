The iconic pub in Liverpool city centre closed it’s doors last month.

New images have shown how an iconic Liverpool city centre pub may look under new owners.

It was confirmed last month the Beehive pub on Paradise Street would close its doors and cease trading under its long-term moniker ahead of a refit and “substantial investment.” The last Beehive pint was poured on February 15 and is now the subject of a £400,000 refit by new owners Greene King.

Planning documents submitted to Liverpool Council have given a first glimpse of how the pub could look when it begins to trade as The Futurist upon reopening. Greene King has sought permission from the city planning authority to put up new signs including a set of internally illuminated letters, a fascia sign, lights, floodlights and lanterns.

The fascia sign would replace the existing Beehive sign above the front door of the pub while the new name would be situated further up the building in bright red lettering, according to images submitted by ashleigh signs. (CORR) The popular venue has been a firm fixture in the city, in one capacity or another, for more than a century.

During its tenure, it has maintained a loyal group of regulars, as well as staff that have worked at the venue for years. Its new name is derived from the historic Futurist Cinema which was located on Lime Street in Liverpool.

The cinema, which opened in 1912 as the Lime Street Picture House, closed in 1982 and was demolished in 2016. It is thought the new Futurist could open as soon as next month.

According to Greene King’s website, the new pub “will be aimed at the 18-50 market with a focus on live sport.” It added: “The pub is currently dated and the investment will seek to improve all areas of the site.

How the Futurist, formerly the Beehive, may look. Credit: ashleigh signs

“The bar area, lounge and toilets will all be completely overhauled, as well as there being all new fixtures and fittings and signage.” Former landlady, Frances Lloyd, said she was moving on from the pub after losing her husband in 2020 and suffering with her personal health.

A date is yet to be set for the signage to be considered by the local authority’s officers or planning committee, should that be required.

