New images show what £100m Liverpool Central station revamp could look like

New images have revealed what Liverpool Central station could look like following a proposed £100m revamp.

In March, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority put a £1m contract up for tender for consultants to draw up a new vision for the station and redevelopment of the surrounding area, with the aim of also improving links to the Knowledge Quarter, Baltic Triangle, and Fabric District.

The masterplan will address rail capacity issues and could also include plans to accommodate high speed trains following the government’s announcement to invest £12 billion in the Northern Powerhouse Rail project, which includes improved links between Liverpool and Manchester.

The new, high-speed rail line would see passengers travel from Liverpool Central to Manchester Airport in just 25 minutes and connect the Investment Zones in Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester via prime development sites.

On Wednesday, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority released new CGI images of how Central Station could look as a result of the project, and a new Liverpool-Manchester Railway Board was established to move forward with the plans and improve the North West’s rail infrastructure.

The new board will be chaired by the Mayor Steve Rotheram and Mayor Andy Burnham - and co-chaired by council leaders Liam Robinson and Bev Craig - and will involve local authorities along the route, as well as the Port of Liverpool, Manchester Airports Group, and other stakeholder organisations.

Below is what Liverpool Central could look like following the major redevelopment...

1 . What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp.

2 . What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp.

3 . What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp. Photo: What Liverpool Central station could look like following proposed £100m revamp