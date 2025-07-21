Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has sought to “set the record straight” over plans for a new glider system to operate across the Liverpool City Region.

A major pledge in his election manifesto last year, the bus rapid transit system – similar to the Glider system in Belfast – is being trialled across the six boroughs this month.

On loan from Spanish manufacturer Irizar, the 18-metre battery-powered vehicle, wrapped in the region’s Metro livery, follows last year’s initial trial using a Translink vehicle from across the Irish sea. This new test will see the vehicle operate on key commuter routes, helping to gather feedback from passengers and assess performance in real-world conditions to help shape the design of the city region’s own fleet, with insights from both passengers and road testing feeding directly into future procurement.

Now, Mr Rotheram has taken to social media to hit back at the naysayers and critics of the plans. He also took on the question of the installation or lack thereof of a tram system.

The Metro Mayor wrote: “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about our plans for a rapid transit system using gliders. Let me set the record straight.”

“The new rapid transit glider will be part of a fully integrated public transport network – with capped fares, tap-and-go ticketing and better connections between trains, buses, ferries and active travel. It’ll carry 30% more passengers than a standard bus, run on zero-emission electric power and offer a quicker, more reliable service.

“And unlike some projects, we can deliver it in the near future – not 10 or 15 years down the line. And yes – they will have their own dedicated road space.

“That means faster journeys and more reliable service, without getting stuck in traffic.” Addressing the issues of a tram network, similar to systems in nearby Manchester, Mr Rotheram said it “isn’t about what we could do in a perfect world.”

He said: “A tram system sounds great, and I’d be the first to say ‘yes we’ll have one’ – but the reality is a lot more complicated. Just ask anyone who remembers the failed ‘Merseytram’ project.

“That was killed off under the Lib Dems, after millions had already been spent.” To get the project underway, the Metro Mayor said it would require an act of Parliament, billions of pounds of infrastructure investment and ministerial sign off.

He argued this would lead to “years of disruption in the city centre.” Mr Rotheram added: “All that would take us at least 10 years before a spade has even hit the ground – and we’d be lucky to finish before 2040.

“But Manchester has a tram network” – yes, Manchester pushed ahead with their plans years ago – when we were ahead, but we were sadly let down by the Lib Dems. And what about guided buses or building new train lines?

“Again – it’s not that we haven’t looked at them. But every option has trade-offs: road space, disruption, sky-high costs, or relying on third parties like Network Rail.”Mr Rotheram said use of the Glider system was part of taking a “smarter approach” which formed part of a wider plan to transform the region’s transport offer. He added: “If we’re serious about net zero, economic growth and giving people a real alternative to the car, then we have to get moving now – not sit around waiting for a perfect plan we can’t afford or deliver.

“The Glider will be faster, greener and more accessible – and it’s just the beginning. We’ve waited long enough. It’s time to get cracking.”

Cllr Carl Cashman, leader of the Liverpool Liberal Democrats, criticised Mr Rotheram’s record and fired back at the accusations made about his party. He said: “The height of the Labour Metro Mayor’s ambition is a bendy bus, that says it all really.

“He mentions the Lib Dems twice in his highly defensive tweet which is factually inaccurate. It was the Labour Government that killed off the tram and, judging by the comments, the people know that.

“Lib Dem run Liverpool Council at the time fought to get the project off the ground but it was scuppered by Labour infighting. We could build a tram line but the Metro Mayor won’t because he lacks ambition.

“It has been eight years of promises with no delivery.”