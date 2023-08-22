The government has approved plans to open the new free school.

Liverpool is set to welcome a new secondary school under the government’s free schools programme.

Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy will have 800 places for pupils aged 11-18 and it is one of 15 new schools nationally approved under the programme.

The school will be opened by not-for-profit multi-academy trust, Star Academies, which runs 31 schools across the country.

During its opening year, the new school will admit an intake of 120 pupils in Year 7 and will continue to admit a new intake of Year 7 pupils at the beginning of each academic year. Once open, its sixth form will have a capacity of 200 places.

The school will offer a broad and balanced academic curriculum along with a diverse leadership programme to inspire its pupils to engage in charitable activity and social action.It will also be the city’s first school to have a Muslim faith designation. However, it will not operate a faith-based admissions policy and will welcome children of all faiths and none.

A location for the new school has not yet been decided, however, Liverpool City Council are responsible for identifying a site.

Sir Hamid Patel CBE, chief executive of Star Academies, said: “Wherever they live and whatever their background, children deserve a high quality education. We are delighted that our application to open a new secondary school has been approved. Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy, Liverpool will help to unlock the potential of thousands of young people in Merseyside.