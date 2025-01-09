Demolition plans for New Mersey Retail Park to pave way for new M&S store
New plans for New Mersey Retail Park could see the creation of a new and improved M&S store and the creation of more than 100 jobs.
Planning permission was granted in 2015 for the redevelopment of the huge retail and leisure destination in Speke, with the multi-million pound project taking shape in 2018. Since then, it has seen the creation of several new restaurants, a Cineworld cinema and a Hollywood Bowl leisure complex. Most recently, the retail park welcomed a new Holland and Barrett store and a Popeyes restaurant.
Now, the next phase of the New Mersey’s redevelopment could see B&Q’s offering reduced in size to allow for a larger M&S store with clothing and home departments. Currently, the M&S store is simply a food hall.
Amendments to previously approved plans, submitted on behalf of Speke Unit Trust in December, could see the M&S store increased to a total gross internal area of 5,750sqm consisting of a ground floor area of 3,686sqm gross and a 2,064sqm gross mezzanine floor, allowing for 118 new staff members.
If approved, the plans would see a partial demolition of the existing B&Q garden centre to allow for new pedestrian and vehicle gates, associated with M&S.
