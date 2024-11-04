The rest of this year and much of next year are looking transformational for Liverpool’s leisure and retail offerings, with cult favourite restaurants, the UK’s first ‘floating’ sauna and highly-requested clothing stores setting up shop around the city.

US fast-food chains will expand their Liverpool offerings and popular independent eateries - such as Derek’s sandwich bar - will widen their customer base by bringing their much-loved dishes into the city centre.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have put together a list of some of the most exciting new openings coming to the city, from a viral Japanese clothing brand and a world-famous make-up store, to a luxury restaurant adored by the rich and famous.

1 . Sephora, Liverpool ONE Beauty giant Sephora is coming to Liverpool ONE. The new store is expected to open in spring 2025, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio, which includes stores in Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, with shops at at Birmingham Bullring and Bluewater in Kent opening later this year. | Sephora

2 . Derek's, Berry Street The popular New York-inspired sandwich shop, Derek's, is opening its third site this autumn. Known for serving the ‘best’ subs, Derek's will open on Berry Street on November 11, 2024. | Derek's via Instagram

3 . The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie, Castle Street The Ivy's new Liverpool restaurant with officially open it doors on November 19, 2024, taking over the historic Bank of England site on Castle Street. The brand is adored by the rich and famous and the new 180-cover eatery will feature a private dining room. | yackers1 - stock.adobe.com

4 . WYLD Floating Sauna, Princes Dock The UK’s first floating sauna is coming to Liverpool, promising ‘an experience like no other’. WYLD will bring the ‘traditional Nordic sauna’ concept to the heart of the city, with an opening date of November 23, 2024. | WYLD