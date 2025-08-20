Proposals for another Everton themed bar a stone’s throw away from the club’s new stadium has been given the green light just days before the club hosts its first league match at its new home. Liverpool Council has signed off on a bid for a new bar on Regent Road.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, which is being set up by directors involved in two venues in Kirkby, has secured a premises licence for a disused warehouse in the shadow of Hill Dickinson Stadium. It is one of several new applications being lodged for the docklands area as the Blues begin life away from Goodison Park.

After representations were made by the city council’s planning department, terms have been agreed for the bar to operate until midnight. Applicant James Williams had been hoping to open the venue for an additional hour until 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for another Everton themed bar a stone’s throw away from the club’s new stadium has been given the green light | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Planning permission for the site was granted in March, permitting it to open from 11am to midnight Monday to Friday and from 10am to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays. This would be for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises as well as entertainment such as live and recorded music.

Seasonal variations have been sought for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, as well as an additional hour for Everton home games as well as Bank Holidays.

Katy Owen, from Liverpool Council’s building control team, issued a written objection to the proposed hours citing the terms granted in the Spring. According to the submission from Ms Owen, Bank Holidays are restricted to midnight.

She wrote: “These restrictions are crucial in preventing public nuisance by limiting the hours during which noise and activity levels are high, thereby reducing the potential disturbance to nearby residents.” Further conditions were imposed by planning preventing no amplified music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A condition has been agreed with the city’s environmental health team by Mr Williams – who helped revitalise Kirkby Social Club and is involved with the Falcon pub in the town – that no external speakers will be used. Additionally, if the council receives noise complaints about regulated entertainment at the premises which are substantiated as likely to undermine the licensing objective of prevention of public nuisance, then further measures could be considered to remedy the noise issues.

The LDRS understands an agreement has been reached for the business to operate as per the planning regulations, including a terminal hour of midnight. As a result, the application for the site to seek a further hour was withdrawn.