Liverpool’s branch of Hooters has made a fresh bid to keep controversial signs up outside its premises.

In April, it was confirmed that a bid by the American chain to appeal a decision by the city council denying them planning permission for two large illuminated signs outside the Water Street venue had been dismissed. Having opened its doors in November, the original bid by managing director Rachael Moss to put up the signs was dismissed in October.

Now, Ms Moss has launched a new planning application for smaller, differently designed signs to be put up outside the venue.

Currently, two illuminated 2m high signs, with orange text on a black background hang outside the controversial restaurant and bar. However, in a bid to win over the city council, Ms Moss has asked for permission to put up new 1.5m tall signs, which will not be lit up, in a matt design.

In a planning justification statement, a number of nearby businesses with external signs were cited, including Gaucho and the grade II listed India Buildings. A heritage statement added how the new signage, which would seek to include brushed copper in keeping with other buildings, “aims to have a positive effect on amenity.

“It presents a muted and appropriate advertisement for the building’s setting.”

The new application is the latest in a long running saga between the business and Liverpool Council over the signage. An application was made by Ms Moss’ Beauvoir Developments, the company operating the Hooters Liverpool franchise, to put up the two orange and black signs outside New Zealand House in March 2022.

This was rejected by the planning committee but this did not deter the business and they put up the signs anyway. An appeal was received by the Planning Inspectorate in February of this year and a site visit undertaken by inspector Sarah Colebourne.

In her decision, Ms Colebourne said the appeal lodged by Hooters had been dismissed, citing there was “no public benefit that could outweigh the harm identified” by the signage. Ms Colebourne said the main issue in the appeal was the effect of the proposed advertisements on amenity.

She added how given the site was located within the Castle Street conservation area, significance was drawn from it being “at the heart of Liverpool’s traditional commercial centre in the Victorian and Edwardian eras.” The planning inspector’s report acknowledged while the harm caused by the signs would “be less than substantial” she had not been told of “any public benefits in this case that would outweigh the harm identified.”

It added: “By reason of its siting, size, scale and design, it would fail to preserve or enhance the significance, character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of the listed buildings referred to earlier. For the reasons given above and having regard to all other matters raised, I conclude that the proposal would cause significant harm in terms of amenity and the appeal should be dismissed.”

The business was subsequently given 14 days to remove the signs or face prosecution. As they remained in place, the council sought to instigate proceedings.

Ms Moss told the LDRS that neither she nor her agent had received any notice of the council’s decision to seek to prosecute and hit out at the local authority. She said: “They need to spend as much time speaking to people as they do talking to the press.

“We have had no correspondence from the council and we follow the law to the letter with what we’re supposed to do.” It is expected any legal action will now be paused amid the new application.

The fresh plans have been met with immediate objection by city centre north ward member, Cllr Nick Small. He said he would seek to object to the plans as it is “totally unsuitable in this prominent location in the Castle Street Conservation Area.”

Cllr Small added how the proposed signage has “a negative impact on views along Water Street to the Three Graces and from the other side to Liverpool Town Hall.” In correspondence seen by the LDRS, the Labour councillor said: “The applicant would be better advised to comply with the original decision of the planning authority upheld by the planning inspectorate, rather than wasting everybody’s time with this frivolous and vexatious application.”