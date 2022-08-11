News bulletin: Aintree Hospital evacuated after fire breaks out, most wanted criminal

Patients evacuated at Aintree Hospital after blaze, man ordered to pay back proceeds of crime, Liverpool submits bid to host Eurovision 2023

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🏥 Patients were evacuated from Aintree hospital on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the roof of a building. The blaze began in an electrical plant room above the critical care unit at around half four in the morning. The hospital trust requested people to "seek alternative treatment" for urgent care.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🚨 One of the UK's former most wanted criminals has been ordered to pay back just £22,000 of his £400k ill-gotten gains. In May, Leon Cullen, 33, was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 22 years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply firearms, conspiracy to possess ammunition and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Read More Armed man wearing balaclava pulls gun on police in Everton - arrest made as investigation continues