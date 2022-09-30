News bulletin: CCTV appeal in Ashley Dale murder, new dockers strike

CCTV appeal in Ashley Dale murder investigation, Dock workers plan further strike action, Liverpool celebrates Black History Month.

🚨 Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan are issuing additional footage of a car believed to have been driven in the area shortly before the incident was reported. Enquiries have identified that the vehicle is a grey Hyundai 130 N. The clip shows this car in Page Moss earlier in the evening of the murder.

🪧 Liverpool port workers will stage seven days of strike action on October 11 in an ongoing dispute over pay. Unite the Union has announced senior control room staff and operators at the Port of Liverpool control room will join hundreds of dock workers in the walkout.

✊🏿 Arts, heritage, culture and community activists are getting together in Liverpool this October for Black History Month. The programme of events not only explores the past but looks ahead to the future. This year's theme, "Let's Talk About Race", is about the power of words and focuses on storytelling and factual accounts.