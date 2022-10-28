Engineering works at Central Station cancelled, Town Hall chandeliers worth £1.3m, Liverpool John Lennon Airport named best in UK.

Planned engineering works at Liverpool Central station have been cancelled due to strike action announced by the RMT.

The maintenance was due to take place from Sunday, 6 November to Wednesday, 9 November but clashes with three re-scheduled 24-hour national strikes announced by the union.

This means services on the Hunts Cross, Kirkby, Southport and Ormskirk lines will no longer be affected by the planned temporary closure of the Northern line. A future date of when the work will be carried out is yet to be determined.

The cancellation of the works means that services will remain as normal throughout Sunday 6 November. However, services will be affected on Saturday 5 November, on Monday 7 November and on Wednesday 9 November due to the planned RMT strikes.

💡Liverpool Council holds assets worth millions of pounds. For example, the local authority's draft statement of accounts has revealed that the 19th-century chandeliers that hang from the ceiling in Liverpool Town Hall are worth around £1.3m.

🛫 Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been ranked one of the best in the UK by Which? Customers were asked to rate queues, baggage reclaim, seating, staff, price in shops, range of shops and toilets. The consumer magazine also awarded Recommended Provider status to the airport.