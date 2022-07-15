Woman bitten on face and throat, date confirmed for move to new Royal Hospital, Merseyside chippy makes shortlist

🚨 A woman has been left with severe injuries after being bitten by a dog in West Derby. A man was walking a large dog on a lead on Lower House Lane at around 7 pm on Monday when the dog jumped up and bit the woman as she walked past. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her face and throat.

Read More Woman requires surgery after dog bites face and throat in ‘unprovoked’ attack in Liverpool

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🏥 A date for the long-awaited move to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital site has been confirmed. The Trust will begin its plan that will see staff, patients, and services move across to the new building in a phased approach, starting on 28 September with the move complete by 21 October.

🍟 National Geographic has published its list of the best fish and chip shops in the UK, and one of the oldest chippies in Merseyside has made the cut. The Swan Restaurant and Takeaway in Southport came in ninth on the list. Owned and managed by the Defty family for over 45 years, it's well known to locals.