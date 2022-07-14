The large dog jumped up an attacked a woman as she walked along Lower House Lane.

A woman has been left with severe injuries after being bitten by a large dog in West Derby.

A man was walking a large dog on a lead on Lower House Lane at around 7pm on Monday when the dog jumped up and bit the face and throat of a woman as she walked past.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man left the scene after the incident and the woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her face and throat.

Detectives issued CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that could assist with their investigation and have now identified him.

Lower House Lane towards Lower Lane. Image: Google

Inspector Paul Rannard said: “This was a completely unprovoked incident that has left a woman with severe injuries that later required surgery. Our officers are working hard to find the owner and the dog involved.

“We would also appeal to anyone who was on Lower House Lane towards Lower Lane on Monday 11 July at 7pm who saw the incident or has any dashcam footage of the attack to contact us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation."

How to contact police

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 22000495127.