Four men and a 14-year-old boy charged in Michael Toohey murder, Metro Mayor slams proposed bus route cuts, The RedBall Project bounces into Liverpool.

🚨 A further five people have been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre. Michael, 18, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on 16 April and sadly passed away a short time later.

🚍 Proposed service cuts by bus operators across the Liverpool City Region is "perverse", according to the Metro Mayor. Operators have put forward dozens of changes including reductions to services into Liverpool city centre on weekends, two services withdrawn in St Helens while some routes will be changed.

