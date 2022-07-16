🚨 A further five people have been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre. Michael, 18, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on 16 April and sadly passed away a short time later.
🚍 Proposed service cuts by bus operators across the Liverpool City Region is "perverse", according to the Metro Mayor. Operators have put forward dozens of changes including reductions to services into Liverpool city centre on weekends, two services withdrawn in St Helens while some routes will be changed.
🔴 One of the world's longest-running street artworks has bounced into Liverpool. The RedBall Project will take over the city from now until Sunday, July 24. Across ten days, the 15ft diameter RedBall will appear in different areas around the city.