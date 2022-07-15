A total of eight people have now been charged following the fatal attack in Liverpool city centre in April.

A further five people have been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.

Michael, 18, of Oil Street, Liverpool, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on April 16 and sadly passed away a short time later.

A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

On Thursday, four men and a 14-year-old boy from Kirkdale were charged with his murder following their arrest on Wednesday June 29.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout

The four men charged are all from Kirkby: Jack Knox, 19, of Oakdale Close, David Shelley, 25, of Chiltern Drive, Callum Hewell, 21, of Stratton Road and Matthew Wynn, 25, of Mosslawn Road.

The 14-year-old boy cannot be named for legal reasons. The four men were remanded into custody and will appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Friday, July 15.

A total of eight people have now been charged with Michael’s murder.

Kieron Williams, 28, of no fixed abode was charged last month and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on November 14, along with two other suspects previously charged with the murder - Michael Williams, 24, of Carlake Grove, and Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton.

Family pays tribute to ‘caring’ father-to-be

Michael’s family issued a moving tribute following his death in April, describing him as ‘caring and courageous’ and revealing he was due to become a father to a baby boy in just a few months.

In a statement, the family said: “Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him. His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind, caring, courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.