News bulletin: Fresh police appeal after fatal collision, library funding boost

Fresh appeal after collision, funding for St Helens library services, National Museums Liverpool online sessions

🚨 Cheshire Police are making a fresh appeal for information regarding a collision that left one dead and another seriously injured. Officers were called to a report of a collision off Holcroft Lane, Clucheth, at around 9:30 pm on July 18, 2022. Sadly, 17-year-old Ben Smith died at the scene, whilst a 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Officers are keen to speak to the owner of a red motorcycle, who was seen just before the collision.

📚 A funding boost of almost £710,000 from Arts Council England looks set to enable the St Helens library service to continue to provide access to cultural activity in the borough. A report to cabinet says: One of the priorities in 2023-24 will be to showcase work by St Helens based creatives and communities as part of St Helens Borough of Culture in 2023."

