News bulletin: Fresh police appeal after fatal collision, library funding boost

🚨 Cheshire Police are making a fresh appeal for information regarding a collision that left one dead and another seriously injured. Officers were called to a report of a collision off Holcroft Lane, Clucheth, at around 9:30 pm on July 18, 2022. Sadly, 17-year-old Ben Smith died at the scene, whilst a 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Officers are keen to speak to the owner of a red motorcycle, who was seen just before the collision.
📚 A funding boost of almost £710,000 from Arts Council England looks set to enable the St Helens library service to continue to provide access to cultural activity in the borough. A report to cabinet says: One of the priorities in 2023-24 will be to showcase work by St Helens based creatives and communities as part of St Helens Borough of Culture in 2023."
🎼 With all eyes soon to be set on Liverpool as the city gears up to host Eurovision 2023, National Museums Liverpool are getting in the spirit of things. Their Museum Sessions online showcases musicians performing at their venues, including World Museum and the Lady Lever Art Gallery.