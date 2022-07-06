Liverpool City Council in data breach, Police continue to appeal after man shot in legs, Liverpool Pride has new home for 2022.

💻 Liverpool Council has referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office over a data breach involving 10,000 incorrect letters being sent out across the city.

The local authority sent letters to homes across the city relating to the council tax energy rebate scheme who do not pay by direct debit, inviting them to apply for the pay back.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only after they were issued council officials realised that the wrong names had been placed on the letters.

The local authority could face a sanction in the form of an enforcement notice or even a monetary penalty. It is thought that the breach of this nature is a minor one and would not require a significant punishment.

Read More Liverpool to clear up dog poo problem with new powers to fine irresponsible owners on the spot

🚨 Merseyside Police say they are following up on multiple lines of enquiry after a man was shot in the legs and back in a targeted attack in Liverpool on Saturday. The incident occurred on Croxdale Road West, in the Yew Tree area, at around 4.55 pm. The 23-year-old victim has been left with life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

🏳️‍🌈 Liverpool's annual Pride event returns to the city this month following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 but with a late change of location. The festival, which opens on Saturday, July 30, has moved to Pier Head due to planned roadworks at the usual site on Tithebarn Street.