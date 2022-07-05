The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition and police are appealing for witnesses.

Merseyside Police say they are following up on multiple lines of enquiry after a man was shot in the legs and back in a targeted attack in Liverpool at the weekend.

The 23-year-old victim has been left with life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are continuing their appeal for information regarding the incident, which occured on Croxdale Road West, in the Yew Tree area, at around 4.55pm on Saturday July 2.

A general view of Croxdale Road West, Liverpool. Image: Google

The man was shot by another male, who is reported to have fled the scene in a white seat Leon car. The gunshot victim was then dropped off at hospital at around 5.10pm by another vehicle, which then sped away.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and taken into custody for questioning. He has since been released with no further action.

What’s been said

Detective Inspector John Mullen from our Firearms Investigation Team said: “Rest assured, we are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward.

“Our officers will be out on patrol in the Croxdale Road West area in the coming days so if you saw anything on Saturday afternoon, however insignificant it may seem, please come and let us know.

How to contact police

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 22000467138.