Safer Streets Liverpool text service, end to Merseyrail disruption, Liverpool City Council joins forces with Keep Britain Tidy.

🚮 Liverpool City Council has joined forces with Keep Britain Tidy following a city-wide inspection that revealed the scale of Liverpool’s litter and graffiti problems.

An assessment of 300 sites across the city found that Liverpool’s litter and graffiti issues were three times the national average.

In response, the city council is launching a year-long environmental action programme to improve its results.

The initial summertime focus will be on litter in parks and dog fouling.

A huge amount of council time and money is spent responding to littering complaints, with the local authority spending £9.5m on cleaning up litter annually.

📲 A text message service enabling women and girls to report sexual violence on the bus network is being launched as part of Safer Streets Liverpool.

The campaign jointly led by the Police Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, and Liverpool City Council aimed at making women feel safer and be safer using the region's public transport network.

🚉 Merseyrail's 15-minute service will operate on most parts of the network from Monday 20th June.

The change follows emergency timetables put in place over the last two weeks, as a result of an unexpected and significant increase in wheel bearing faults.