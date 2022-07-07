Liverpool health bosses issue urgent COVID advice, Liverpool need more traffic wardens, dog owners could face huge fine.

🦠 Liverpool's Health Protection Board has advised residents to make sure their vaccinations are up to date following a 'sharp rise' in COVID cases. The move comes after one of the UK's most senior health officials urged people to wear masks in crowded places amid fears coronavirus hospital admissions are set to hit an 18-month high.

🚘 Liverpool 'urgently' needs more traffic wardens to stop the 'free for all' attitude to parking that's endemic in some parts of the city, according to a new report. Liverpool council's parking task and finish group says the current parking situation is damaging people's health.

💩 Owners who don't bag and bin their dog's mess could face a fine. The move comes after the council received 1,865 complaints regarding dog fouling between January 2020 and January 2022. Under the new plans, owners could be handed an immediate £80 fine, rising to £1,000 if the offence goes to court.