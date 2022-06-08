MP slams ‘shambolic’ Champions League final, man sentenced for assaulting police officer, NHS launch public consultation.

A man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for assaulting a police officer in Liverpool city centre last October.

Jake Linton, 21, from Rugby in Warwickshire punched the officer to the side of the head, knocking him to the floor unconscious and breaking several bones in his face.

Jake Linton has been jailed for eight months. Image: Merseyside Police.

Linton made off after the assault but was pursued by officers on foot and detained.

Victim Sergeant Jack Woodward had to undergo surgery following the assault and still suffers from pain and discomfort to his face.

Head of local policing Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton said: “This was an unprovoked and violent assault on a police officer who was simply carrying out his duties, protecting people and upholding the law.”

💬 Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne has given an emotional account of the ‘shambolic’ and ‘hostile’ scenes he witnessed at the Champions League final and demanded in Parliament that the Government take action.

UEFA has since apologised for the problems experienced by fans outside the stadium.

🏥 The NHS has launched a public consultation as part of a wider plan to better organise where care happens across Liverpool hospitals.

The proposals involve bringing staff together – where they aren’t already working as a single team – so that care is more joined up.

The consultation is running from now until August 2.