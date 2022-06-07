Shots were fired through the door of a house on Springvale Close.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation to track down a suspected gunman after shots were fired at a house in Kirkby last night.

Officers are currently carrying out CCTV, forensic and witness enquiries following the incident on Springvale Close at around 10.50pm on Monday.

Damage was caused to the door and brickwork of the home targeted in the shooting, but there are no reports of anyone being injured.

A general view of Springvale Close, Kirkby. Image: Google

The offender or offenders are believed to have made off in a vehicle in the direction of Dagnall Road.

What’s been said

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation. We are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information.

“We understand the fear that gun crime causes and I’d like to reassure the community that we think this was a targeted attack, one which we’re thoroughly investigating.”

“This happened in a residential area and there will likely be people who may have witnessed the incident or know who is responsible. I would appeal to anyone who was on Springvale Close last night and saw anything or anyone suspicious to contact police.”

How to contact police

Information and footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team via the following link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/22000390374

Information can also be passed on via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.