New Covid-19 taskforce for Liverpool, RCN warning ahead of hospital changes, hero nurse thanks staff who saved her life.

🦠 As a new report reveals the number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 in Liverpool, a new taskforce has been established to combat future pandemics.

A total of 1,666 residents in Liverpool have died within 28 days of a positive test since the start of the pandemic.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to coordinate pandemic emergency planning arrangements in the city, the Liverpool Pandemic Planning Group (LPPG) has been formed following a debrief on the impact of the virus.

Read More Three more deaths recorded in Wirral

🏥 The UK's largest nursing union has warned that there should be enough staff in place to implement proposed changes at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The Royal College of Nursing made the comments as the Trust launched a public consultation about proposals to services.

Read More Nursing body wants assurances over jobswarning ahead of shake up of Merseyside NHS services

🧑🏼‍⚕️ A nurse who lost her leg saving her baby from car smash has returned to hospital to thank the staff who saved her life.

Last August, Ruby Flangan was walking with her six-month-old son, Leon, when she was crushed between two cars in Wallasey. The 25-year-old spent three months in Aintree University Hospital.