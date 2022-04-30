WATCH: Your latest news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside.

📰 Passengers are returning to public transport across Liverpool City Region in "large numbers" post-COVID.

Leaders across the combined authority say the region is “recovering very strongly” and expect demand on the transport network to grow as commuters return to buses, trains and even the Mersey Ferries.

Meanwile, regional rail hub Liverpool Lime Street has been named as the best performing station in the country by Network Rail, with passenger numbers the highest of any terminus train station in England.

📰 Sefton Council has apologised to local residents who have experienced long delays getting their bins collected.

A council spokesperson revealed that over a quarter of bin drivers have been off due to staff sickness, the council is encouraging residents to leave their bins out for collection.

📰 A Merseyside man is believed to be first patient to undergo synchronised robotic surgery for bowel and prostate cancer in the North West.

John Boylett from Birkdale, underwent the six-and-a-half-hour operation at the Royal Hospital. By operating on two parts of his body during the same procedure, John was able to recover quicker.