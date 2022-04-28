Residents have been complaining about bins sitting in their streets for days on end.

Sefton residents are upset over bins left at the roadside due to council staff sickness.

Sefton Council has apologised to local residents who have experienced long delays getting their bins collected.

A council spokesperson revealed that over a quarter of bin drivers are off due to staff sickness, but the council is encouraging residents to leave their bins out for collection.

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “We would like to reiterate our apologies to residents who have been impacted by some delays to their waste collection services.

“We are experiencing operational challenges including a much higher than normal level of staff sickness absences.

“This has significantly impacted our specialist driver unit, where currently 27% of the team are unable to work due to sickness.

“We are working hard to address any missed services and we ask that residents continue to leave their bins out for collection.”

One resident said their green bin had been out for ‘11 days and counting’.

Another Sefton resident who lives in Formby said: “My brown recycling bin has been out for a week now and the grey bins full of rubbish are due to be collected tomorrow.