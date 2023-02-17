🚨 The trial date for the two teenagers charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey has been set. Members of the public found 16-year-old Brianna Ghey with fatal stab wounds as she lay on a path in Culcheth on Saturday. July 10 is the date chosen for the trial.
👮♀️ Merseyside Police's Commissioner and Chief Constable will host a special public meeting next week at which the police's budget will be set for the year ahead. It's anticipated a further £15m of savings will have to be made by the end of 2027/28. Commissioner Emily Spurrell has invited the public to attend the meeting on Monday at Merseyside Police Headquarters.
🐯 Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have been born at Chester zoo. The tiny twins were born to first time parents Kasarna and Dash on January 7, and the new family has since been bonding in their den.