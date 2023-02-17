Trial date for Brianna Ghey murder set, public invited to Police budget meeting, endangered tigers born at Chester Zoo

🚨 The trial date for the two teenagers charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey has been set. Members of the public found 16-year-old Brianna Ghey with fatal stab wounds as she lay on a path in Culcheth on Saturday. July 10 is the date chosen for the trial.

👮‍♀️ Merseyside Police's Commissioner and Chief Constable will host a special public meeting next week at which the police's budget will be set for the year ahead. It's anticipated a further £15m of savings will have to be made by the end of 2027/28. Commissioner Emily Spurrell has invited the public to attend the meeting on Monday at Merseyside Police Headquarters.

