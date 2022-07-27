Two men jailed for murder of Patrick Boyle, Keir Starmer confronted by angry voter, Boney M to replace Samantha Mumba at Liverpool Pride.

🚨 Two men convicted of the murder of a dad of two in a street in Huyton last year have been jailed for life.

Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest ‘in broad daylight’ in in Newway on July 1, 2021.

Reuben Murphy, 26, of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows and Ben Doyle, 24, of Lyme Grove, Huyton, were both found guilty of murder.

Murphy was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for life to serve a minimum of 31 years , while Doyle was jailed for life to serve at least 27 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This was a cold and calculated act which resulted in the murder of a dad-of-two on a street in broad daylight.

“Reuben Murphy and Ben Doyle continued to deny their involvement in Patrick Boyle’s death, forcing his family and friends to endure a criminal trial played out in public. They will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars for their actions.

“This case shows all too well the grim reality of arming yourself with a gun and I hope that it acts as a deterrent for others thinking of doing the same.”

🗯️ On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer was given a public dressing down by an angry member of the Merseyside Pensioners Association in Liverpool. Starmer was in Liverpool to lay out his plans for the future. But during a visit to a local restaurant, the Labour leader was confronted by Audrey White.

